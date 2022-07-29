Smith Group Asset Management LLC Invests $333,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after purchasing an additional 205,490 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $45.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.15. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.