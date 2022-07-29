Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 2,586 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

