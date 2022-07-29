Smith Group Asset Management LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

