Smith Group Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIDO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $19.94 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.