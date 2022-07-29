Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 687.5% in July

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 687.5% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,671. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Smiths Group has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $22.56.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.89) to GBX 1,775 ($21.39) in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
