Smoothy One Day Volume Reaches $253,025.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $78,509.66 and $253,025.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.68 or 0.00758592 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

