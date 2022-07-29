Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given New €48.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €56.03 ($57.17) to €40.80 ($41.63) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

SMFKY stock opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.34.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

