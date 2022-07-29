Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDXAY. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sodexo has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Company Profile

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

