SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Trading 4.9% Higher

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.02. 24,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 39,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

SolarWindow Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $171.83 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

