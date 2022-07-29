SORA Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Tops $46,365.09

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $46,365.09 and approximately $35,993.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.01 or 1.00014041 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00044724 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001320 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027718 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001776 BTC.
About SORA Validator Token
VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.
SORA Validator Token Coin Trading
