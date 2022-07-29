SORA Validator Token (VAL) Market Cap Tops $46,365.09

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. One SORA Validator Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SORA Validator Token has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $46,365.09 and approximately $35,993.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.01 or 1.00014041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00044724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00027718 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001776 BTC.

About SORA Validator Token

VAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor. The official website for SORA Validator Token is sora.org.

SORA Validator Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

