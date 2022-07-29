Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

