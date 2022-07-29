Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.63.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $284.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

