Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,178 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer WealthShield ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 132,829 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PWS opened at $30.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78.

