Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,431 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day moving average of $90.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.