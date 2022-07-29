Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Nucor comprises 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $130.40 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

