Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 72,757 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,757 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 25.8% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 4.73% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,569,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $341,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,094,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.