South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SPFI stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

