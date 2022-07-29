South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

SPFI stock opened at $25.82 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $53.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.