Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $51.25.

NYSE SCCO opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.49.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $16,790,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,024,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

