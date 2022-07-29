SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0004 (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $355,779.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,740,570,757 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.