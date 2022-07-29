SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Cut by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DIA opened at $325.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.77 and its 200-day moving average is $332.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $296.39 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

