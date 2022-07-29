Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTI traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $204.76. 34,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,811,080. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

