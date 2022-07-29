Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after buying an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after buying an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after buying an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.65. 45,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.78.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

