Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,848,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares US Technology ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,069. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

