Spectrum Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 11,295,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66.

