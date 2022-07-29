Spectrum Management Group LLC Invests $5.09 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,657,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 166,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,016,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

