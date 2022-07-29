Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. The company has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

