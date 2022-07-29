Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,745 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.6% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,094,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $33,354,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,431 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Trading Up 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.52. 55,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.04.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.35%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

