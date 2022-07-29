Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 95,255 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Spectrum Management Group LLC decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $39.20. 63,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,844. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.