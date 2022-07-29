Spectrum Management Group LLC Takes $2.99 Million Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 938,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,466 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,378,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 728,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 288,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KBE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.