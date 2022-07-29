Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Downgraded by TD Securities

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

TOY stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$48.05. 44,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,959. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.85 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$537.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.2893217 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

