Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 3.8%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) fell 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.30. 66,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,610,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.
Spirit AeroSystems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.
