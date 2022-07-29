Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Spok Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of SPOK stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.38. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.
Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.
