Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.313 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Spok Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.38. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Spok

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,961.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Oristano acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,680.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,313 shares of company stock worth $158,330. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spok by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,871 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth $996,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spok by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spok by 31.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. 58.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Featured Articles

