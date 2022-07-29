Spore (SPORE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Spore (SPORE) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $852,765.76 and $4,480.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spore has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spore alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,559.86 or 1.00048173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003930 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00127757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032058 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004245 BTC.

About Spore

SPORE is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.