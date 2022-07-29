Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $142.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $185.00 to $142.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Spotify Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.67.
Shares of SPOT traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.03. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $235,825,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,580,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,819,000 after purchasing an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 699.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 669,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 586,061 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
