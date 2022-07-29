Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 6,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.