Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day moving average of $133.03. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.39 and a beta of 1.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.67.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
