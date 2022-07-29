SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Increased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

