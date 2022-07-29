SS&C Technologies’ (SSNC) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their maintains rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SSNC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.53. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

