S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Financial Review

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.44 $110.34 million $2.76 11.21 Pacific Premier Bancorp $804.59 million 3.94 $339.89 million $3.27 10.21

Pacific Premier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp. Pacific Premier Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&T Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pacific Premier Bancorp 0 1 0 1 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for S&T Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Pacific Premier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Premier Bancorp is more favorable than S&T Bancorp.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. S&T Bancorp pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pacific Premier Bancorp pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Pacific Premier Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Pacific Premier Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of S&T Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Pacific Premier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Pacific Premier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 30.84% 9.06% 1.15% Pacific Premier Bancorp 38.46% 11.07% 1.45%

Summary

Pacific Premier Bancorp beats S&T Bancorp on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, small business administration (SBA), and SBA paycheck protection program loans; revolving lines or credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and savings account secured loans and auto loans. The company also offers cash management, electronic banking, treasury management, and online bill payment services. It operates 61 full-service depository branches located in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

