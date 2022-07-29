S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Neutral Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Activity at S&T Bancorp

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.