Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,863 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 22,707 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,294. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

