STARSHIP Price Hits $0.20 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $23,905.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
