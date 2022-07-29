STARSHIP Price Hits $0.20 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $23,905.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC.

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

