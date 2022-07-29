State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 88 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,468 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $14,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.9 %

NXPI stock opened at $183.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 50.16% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

