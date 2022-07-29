State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,643 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 24.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Autodesk by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 58,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

