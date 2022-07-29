State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,314,420,000 after buying an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $244.23 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.29 and its 200 day moving average is $245.80. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.