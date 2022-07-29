State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Stephens raised their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

