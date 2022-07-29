State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

