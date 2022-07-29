Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STZHF. National Bankshares downgraded Stelco to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Stelco stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Stelco has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.