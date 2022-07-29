Stephens Inc. AR Buys 94,813 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,813 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $33.48.

