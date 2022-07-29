Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.15 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,122 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after purchasing an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

