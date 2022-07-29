Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 2.64% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NJAN stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $42.58.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.